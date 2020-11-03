HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Samsung Will Find Your Galaxy Devices Without Wi-Fi Connected

By | 3 Nov 2020
A new Samsung update will help Galaxy users locate their missing gear even when they aren’t connected to a cellular or Wi-Fi network.

The update, named SmartThings Find, uses a combination of Bluetooth Low Energy, ultra-wideband tracking (which is set to be in Apple’s new AirTags), Wi-Fi and cellular to track lost devices.

The Bluetooth Low Energy and ultra-wideband tracking are advanced technology which lets users find missing items even when they are offline and gives more precise positioning than a general location.

It only works with Galaxy devices right now and users need to install the SmartThings Find app on their smartphones.

Samsung explains how SmartThings Find works in the below statement:

“Once a device has been offline for 30 minutes, it produces a BLE signal that can be received by other devices. If you report your device as lost via SmartThings Find, any nearby Galaxy smartphone or tablet that has opted into helping find misplaced devices can alert the Samsung server about its location, which will in turn notify you. All SmartThings Find user data is encrypted and securely protected, ensuring that the device’s location is not revealed to anyone except its owner.”

To get SmartThings Find up and running, users need a Galaxy phone or tablet with at least Android 8 and the Samsung SmartThings app.

Once you have linked all devices, the app displays a little map which shows locations for all of your Galaxy gear.

For more information, Samsung has compiled a how-to guide here.

About Post Author
April Glover is Editor at SmartHouse magazine and writes across Channel news. She has been a journalist covering breaking news, business, technology, real-life and lifestyle topics across titles in Australia, New Zealand and the UK since 2015. April began as a cadet journalist at a monthly business magazine, before writing for various mastheads including the Scottish Mail on Sunday in Glasgow. Her work has appeared in New Idea, that's life Australia and UK, The Sun, The Mirror, Daily Mail, Woman's Own, Kidspot, Whimn and Buzzfeed.
