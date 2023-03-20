Sky News Australia is launching Sky News Now, a new round-the-clock news channel, in partnership with Samsung TV Plus.

The channel will appear as Channel 1010 from Thursday, March 23 on Samsung TV Plus, the ad-supported streaming service available on all Samsung smart TV models released in Australia since 2017.

The channel will feature programming taken from Sky News, Sky News Weather and Sky News Extra, including Paul Murray Live, First Edition with Peter Stefanovic, Fox Sports News, Business Now with Ross Greenwood, Credlin, and The Bolt Report.

“The launch of Sky News Now on Samsung TV Plus is an exciting addition to our digital content offering,” said Paul Whittaker, Sky News Australia CEO.

“As Australia’s most engaging digital news brand, we have seen rapid audience growth as more Australians access our unique local content offering of live breaking news, thought-leading opinion programs and topical documentaries, in more ways than ever before.

“We look forward to bringing the Samsung TV watcher our exclusive line-up of Australia’s best commentators such as Peta Credlin, Andrew Bolt, Chris Kenny, Paul Murray, and the latest addition to our primetime schedule, Sharri Markson, as well as our roster of industry-leading journalists led by chief news anchor Kieran Gilbert and political editor Andrew Clennell.”

Daniel Palmisano, Samsung TV Plus head of business development Australia added: “We’re thrilled to be partnering with Sky News Australia on their FAST channel to bring Samsung TV Plus audiences Sky News Now.

“Our growing audience has a huge appetite for live and local news commentary.”