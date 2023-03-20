Samsung has launched a pair of accessories aimed at getting the best of the Galaxy S23 series’ impressive cameras.

The official Samsung Camera Grip and Slim Tripod both slip into the attachment slot at the back of Samsung’s Gadget Cover case.

The Grip adds a Bluetooth shutter button, and a grip attachment with inbuilt tripod.

The Tripod can be height adjusted and comes in a silver colourway; the legs can also be pushed together to form a grip.

It’s a shame that both products require a separate case in order to be attached to the smartphones, but it’s probably not a bad idea to protect your device – plus Samsung has released some interesting designs, including Pringles and M&Ms team-ups.