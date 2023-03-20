HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Samsung Launches Camera Grip, Slim Tripod Accessories

Samsung Launches Camera Grip, Slim Tripod Accessories

By | 20 Mar 2023

Samsung has launched a pair of accessories aimed at getting the best of the Galaxy S23 series’ impressive cameras.

The official Samsung Camera Grip and Slim Tripod both slip into the attachment slot at the back of Samsung’s Gadget Cover case.

The Grip adds a Bluetooth shutter button, and a grip attachment with inbuilt tripod.

The Tripod can be height adjusted and comes in a silver colourway; the legs can also be pushed together to form a grip.

It’s a shame that both products require a separate case in order to be attached to the smartphones, but it’s probably not a bad idea to protect your device – plus Samsung has released some interesting designs, including Pringles and M&Ms team-ups.


350696

About Post Author
, , ,
You may also like
New Samsung Galaxy A Series Feature AMOLED Displays
Belkin Unsure Where They Are Going Matter Development Put On Hold
Westpac Issues Bleak Retail Forecast: Worse Than Previous Three Recessions
Samsung Fake Moon Pics And Dust-Free Foldable Phone
Samsung Prepping To Take Down AirTag
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Container Groups Defend $33.6 Billion Dividends
Latest News
/
March 20, 2023
/
Amazon Fire TV Can Now Stream Audio Directly To Hearing Aids
Latest News
/
March 20, 2023
/
Dollar At Risk Of Falling Below US60c, Warns CBA
Latest News
/
March 20, 2023
/
Qualcomm Announces Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2
Latest News
/
March 20, 2023
/
Sky News Australia Launches 24/7 Channel With Samsung TV Plus
Latest News
/
March 20, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Container Groups Defend $33.6 Billion Dividends
Latest News
/
March 20, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
The world’s two biggest container shipping companies have defended plans to shell out a combined A$33.67 billion in dividend payouts...
Read More