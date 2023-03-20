Qualcomm has announced its new Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 chipset for smartphones.

The chipset, which follows the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1, offers significant upgrades from its predecessor.

The main Kryo CPU core is clocked at 2.91GHz, delivering over 50 per cent improvement.

Qualcomm’s AI Engine gives 2x improved performance and 40 per cent improved battery usage. The Adreno GPU gives double the performance of the GPU in the 7 Gen 1.

The 18-bit Triple Image Signal Processor will improve low light photography by blending thirty different images into one. It offers support for 200MP sensors, and HDR video capture with triple exposure from two cameras simultaneously.

For gaming, Auto Variable Rate Shading renders foreground gaming scenes in high resolution and leaves backgrounds blurry to give better, smoother performance, while the Volumetric Rendering feature first seen in the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 is also available.

The 7+ Gen 2 sports a Snapdragon X62 5G Modem-RF System with up to 4.4 Gbps download speeds, and can run the 4G/5G Dual Sim Dual Active feature.

According to Qualcomm, the chipset will roll out in various phones within a matter of weeks.