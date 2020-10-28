HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Gaming > Console > Cyberpunk 2077 Delayed JB Hi Fi Reschedule Promotion

By | 28 Oct 2020
The hotly-anticipated video game Cyberpunk 2077 will again be delayed, with the release day now tipped for November 19 release.

In a statement posted to Twitter by studio heads Adam Badowski and Marcin Iwiński, the game – which has seen heavy promotion by JB Hi-Fi, including a competition to win one of five 82-inch 8K Samsung QLED TVs – was pushed back another three weeks to a December 10 release date.

Explaining the delay, Badowski and Iwiński cited the challenges in shipping simultaneously for current and next-gen consoles as well as PC.

“Since Cyberpunk 2077 evolved to being almost a next-gen title somewhere along the way, we need to make sure everything works well and every version runs smoothly.

“We’re aware it might seem unrealistic when someone says that 21 days can make any difference in such a massive and complex game, but they really do,” they said.

Despite the game reaching gold status – which means the game is ready, with all content, and can be completed – Badowski and Iwiński says more time is needed for improvements with a Day 0 patch.

“This is the time period we undercalculated,” they said.

Originally slated to release on April 16, the game starring Keanu Reeves was then pushed back to September and then November of this year.

