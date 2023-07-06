HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Sharp's SumoBox Has A Bassline That Hits

Sharp’s SumoBox Has A Bassline That Hits

By | 6 Jul 2023

Sharp is joining forces with premium audio manufacturer Devialet, a French audio brand, to bring to market a new stylised, portable Bluetooth speaker.

The newest Sharp speaker release is the CP-LS100, or SumoBox, which has a removable and rechargeable Lithium-ion battery pack. The design of the speaker is bulky, and large and is touted as being “functional and imposing”.

Sharp characterises the speakers as having “a bass line that will hit you like a sumo wrestler”, hence the name.

The bass line gets its punch from the two 5cm (2-inch) tweeters and two 20cm (8-inch) woofers which are to have an output of 120W of stereo sound, according to Sharp.

SumoBox is the first partnership between Sharp and Devialet and the new 

speaker will use the French company’s patented Speaker Active Matching (SAM) technology which is said to help facilitate a “rich, detailed and powerful bass with minimal audible distortion”.

Supporting its connectivity and independent volume level control, the speaker has three inputs (2x TRS/XLR combo, one aux in) and Bluetooth 5.0.

Additionally, the SumoBox can boost sound volume by being paired via Duo Mode to achieve True Wireless Stereo playback. Also, a fun option, consumers can connect multiple speakers via wires forming a chain to maximise sound.

For musicians, the new speaker also allows buyers to plug in a microphone or guitar which allows the SumoBox to act as a portable and compact amp.

Music enthusiasts can take the Sharp CP-LS100 SumoBox home for a cool A$760 which may be a bit pricey for some but an investment in sound quality for others.



