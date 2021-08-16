Seven West Media has more than doubled its digital earnings in the 2020-21 financial year, as it bills itself as a “content company”.

Seven West’s streaming service 7plus enjoyed a strong year, with more than nine million Australians now subscribed; the Olympics in particular were a big hit, with 4.74 billion total minutes streamed via the service.

According to Seven West Media Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, James Warburton, 7plus is a “key focus” for Seven West, with the company set to expand its BVOD offering and look into “viable” SVOD options that “make financial sense”.

“The evolution of the digital and data side of our business has been a core element of our transformation strategy and the results are clear.

“7plus revenue grew 78 per cent in the financial year, outstripping the BVOD advertising market growth of 55 per cent, and 7plus now has 9.2 million registered users. Seven’s digital earnings in FY21 were $60 million, up 131 per cent on the previous year,” he said.

Seven West expects its digital earnings to double to more than $120 million in the 2021-22 financial year.