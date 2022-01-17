Banking on the sport’s increasing local popularity, Seven has secured the rights to be the exclusive free-to-air broadcaster of the NFL for another three years for an undisclosed amount.

This means Seven can offer live coverage of 50 NFL games across Channel 7, 7mate and 7plus for the three seasons until 2024. They will also air the Playoff and Pro Bowl games, as well as the famous Super Bowl spectacular.

Australians will also be able to access exclusive on-demand shows, replays, highlights and bonus content on 7Plus, including the weekly live post-match wrap-up NFL Armchair Experts with Ben Graham, the only player to ever captain both an AFL and NFL team.

“We’re thrilled that Seven will continue as the free-to-air home of the NFL, which is the biggest sport in the US and loved and followed by many Australians,” says Seven Melbourne managing director and head of network sport Lewis Martin.

Their coverage promises to take viewers “Inside the action of the current and past seasons, along with exclusive digital content that brings the very best of this incredible sport.”

Seven say the local NFL audience continues to grow, with the Super Bowl numbers growing year-on-year, up 40 per cent in 2021 from 2020.

One big drawcard for local fans of the sport this year is the rise of unassuming powerhouse Jordan Mailata, left tackle for the Philadelphia Eagles.

The former Souths Juniors player from Bankstown had never even played NFL before landing in the US to take part in the International Player Pathway program. He was selected in the 2018 draft, then spent the next years honing his craft. He has now played in his first playoff game, with a four-year extension of $64 million on his salary.