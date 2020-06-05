HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Communication > Services Australia Used Face Scanning For Bushfire Payments

Services Australia Used Face Scanning For Bushfire Payments

By | 5 Jun 2020
, ,

SYDNEY: Services Australia has admitted it used face scanning technology to verify the identities of those applying for bushfire disaster relief.

Michelle Lees, deputy CEO of Services Australia, told the Royal Commission into the 2019/20 bushfires, that the technology was only used with the full consent of the claimant.

She said it was employed to speed up payments to those whose identity documents had been destroyed in the fires.

“There was a webcam where it actually took the image and – through a portal – matched it up with the other existing photographic ID,” Lees said.

The technology matched people’s faces with stored biometric data from licence, passport or visa photos in government data bases.

About Post Author
, , , ,
You may also like
US Ramps Up Pressure On Chinese Tech Outfits
‘Criminal Offence’: Fletcher Warns 5G Opponents
‘Your Phones May Not Work’: Huawei Exec Warns Aust.
Intel Invests In Chinese Chips
Despite Security Concerns, Daily Zoom Users Rises To 300 Million
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

BREAKINGNEWS: Sony Forced To Cough Up Millions After Trying To Rip Off PlayStation Gamers
Console Gaming Gaming Software
/
June 5, 2020
/
Australians Fed Up With Chinese Made Products & That’s Official
Coronavirus Industry Latest News
/
June 5, 2020
/
Foxtel’s BINGE Launches First Branding Campaign
BINGE Latest News Media
/
June 5, 2020
/
ACCC Keeping A Close Eye On US Class Action Against Google
ACCC Google Latest News
/
June 5, 2020
/
Denon Unveils Industry’s First 8K AV Receivers
Denon Home Theatre Latest News
/
June 5, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

BREAKINGNEWS: Sony Forced To Cough Up Millions After Trying To Rip Off PlayStation Gamers
Console Gaming Gaming Software
/
June 5, 2020
/
/
Comments are Off
Sony has been nobbled millions by the Federal Court over dodgy representation of Playstation games. Accused of ripping off consumers...
Read More