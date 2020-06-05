HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Musk & Bezos Rivalry Heats Up With ‘Time To Break Up Amazon’ Tweet

By | 5 Jun 2020
The feud between Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos has heated up with Musk’s recent “time to break up Amazon” tweet.

This was sparked by a tweet from Alex Berenson, who was complaining that Amazon’s Kindle Direct Publishing service had refused to publish his book ‘Unreported Truths About COVID-19 and Lockdowns’. Speaking on his book, Berenson said that his work was based entirely on published government data and scientific papers.

Musk responded to the tweet with “This is insane @JeffBezos”.

In his following reply tweet Musk added “Time to break up Amazon. Monopolies are wrong!”

Last April Musk took to Twitter to call Bezos a copycat when he announced ‘Project Kuiper’, which plans to launch thousands of satellites into low-Earth orbit.

Prior to this, Musk’s SpaceX project had already begun to launch satellites into orbit. SpaceX’s ambition is to create a network of 12,000 internet-beaming satellites.

