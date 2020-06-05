Musk & Bezos Rivalry Heats Up With ‘Time To Break Up Amazon’ Tweet

The feud between Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos has heated up with Musk’s recent “time to break up Amazon” tweet.

This was sparked by a tweet from Alex Berenson, who was complaining that Amazon’s Kindle Direct Publishing service had refused to publish his book ‘Unreported Truths About COVID-19 and Lockdowns’. Speaking on his book, Berenson said that his work was based entirely on published government data and scientific papers.

Musk responded to the tweet with “This is insane @JeffBezos”.

In his following reply tweet Musk added “Time to break up Amazon. Monopolies are wrong!”

Last April Musk took to Twitter to call Bezos a copycat when he announced ‘Project Kuiper’, which plans to launch thousands of satellites into low-Earth orbit.

Prior to this, Musk’s SpaceX project had already begun to launch satellites into orbit. SpaceX’s ambition is to create a network of 12,000 internet-beaming satellites.