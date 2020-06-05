Denon Unveils Industry’s First 8K AV Receivers

Coinciding with its 110th anniversary, Denon has unveiled the industry’s first 8K-ready AV receivers with the Denon AVC-X6700H, AVC-X4700H, AVC-X3700H and AVR0X2700H. “8K is an exciting update and the new X-Series AVRs offer a suite of new features that home theatre enthusiasts, music lovers and gamers can implement straight away,” Denon stated.

The new Denon X-Series AV amplifiers and receivers are equipped with the latest HDMI technologies to deliver incredible picture quality and immersive audio decoding capabilities. These have dedicated 8K HDMI input enables 8K/60Hz and 4K/120Hz video pass-through; new HDR format support (including HDR10+ and Dynamic HDR); and a new HDMI feature called Quick Media Switching (QMS), which allows a source to instantly switch the resolution or frame rate to eliminate screen blackout.

The latest X-Series models still support HDR, HLG, Dolby Vision, 4:4:4 Pure Color subsampling and BT.2020 pass-through.

Denon has added several features to appeal to gamers, including sharp motion clarity and Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) to reduce frame tearing and improve precision. In addition, it has Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) and Quick Frame Transport (QFT), designed to reduce lag and improve stats.

The Denon X-Series can also upscale existing HD and 4K content to 8K so more people can experience the power of 8K resolution.

Like their predecessors, the latest Denon X-Series AVRs support enhanced Audio Return Channel (eARC), delivering uncompressed and object-based audo from the TV to the receiver via a single HDMI cable.

TVs play video directly from TV apps at best available picture quality – either 4K or 8K –while the receiver identifies the best available surround format for decoding.

Support for virtually all 3D audio formats is available with the Denon AVC-X6700H and AVC-X4700H, including Dolby Atmos, Dolby Atmos Height Virtualisation Technology, DTS:X, DTS Virtual:X, IMAX Enhanced and Auro-3D out-of-box.

In addition to the above, the AVC-X6700H supports DTS:X Pro, allowing users to enjoy up to 13 channels of DTS:X decoding (DTS:X Pro will be delivered via a firmware update later this year).

The X-Series AVRs have HEOS built-in, facilitating wireless music streaming across compatible HEOS components from a wide range of streaming services. Denon Home speakers can also be added to this network and controlled from the HEOS app. Apple AirPlay 2 and Bluetooth are also supports.

In line with the trend towards connected home products, these receivers work with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and Apple Siri for voice control.

Denon’s award-winning Setup Assistant makes it easy to get these products set up and properly calibrated. The Audyssey room calibration technology automatically optimises the receiver’s performance for your space.

The price of all four 8K models is yet to be confirmed.

Key Differences Between Models