HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Sennheiser Spatial Audio Added To Netflix

Sennheiser Spatial Audio Added To Netflix

By | 8 Jul 2022

Netflix and Sennheiser have teamed up to offer spatial audio on selected Netflix programs with the use of standard stereo speakers.

Sennheiser’s AMBEO 2-Channel Spatial Audio gives the impression of surround system through any pair of standard stereo speakers.

The technology translates original immersive mixes into 2-channel audio with “a spatial experience far beyond stereo”, according to Sennheiser. It doesn’t require a new mix, meaning it can be applied to titles retroactively.

Netflix will offer the audio mix for selected titles, with the first being Season 4 of Stranger Things. Users will not have to do anything – they will simply be offered an enhanced spatial experience.

“We feel AMBEO Spatial Audio offers a meaningful improvement for Netflix members,” explains Scott Kramer, Manager for Sound Technology at Netflix.

“Re-recording mixers often tell me that it better translates their detailed immersive mix work to stereo. Crucially, this process preserves the original sound mix and respects creative intent with a remarkably clean sound.”

Sennheiser explains further: “The rendering software runs in the streaming service’s cloud-based encoding pipelines and produces AMBEO 2-Channel Spatial Audio from existing ADM or IAB files, both industry-standard, open formats. It does not require another separate mix.

“A preview tool (above) enables the re-recording mixer to compare stereo to AMBEO during postproduction and adjust the rendering settings by stems/groups. The renderer offers patented granular control of the spatialisation, ranging from full AMBEO effect to standard stereo mixdown, while specific channels can be excluded from modification. For example, dialogue can be preserved 100%, or modified slightly to match neighboring immersive scenes.”

To check out what content is available, simply enter “Spatial Audio” in the Netflix search field.



About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
Report Finds Aussies Spend Over Two Days A Week Online
Netflix Looks To Asia To Rebuild Subscriber Base
Netflix Officially Confirms Ads
Netlfix Fires Hundreds In Latest Round Of Cuts
Netflix’s Gaming Play A Huge Success
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

$86 Million Seized From Vivo In Anti-Laundering Raid
Latest News
/
July 8, 2022
/
E3 Games Convention To Return In 2023
Latest News
/
July 8, 2022
/
Big CE & Appliance Retailer Set To Pressure Suppliers On Pricing
Latest News
/
July 8, 2022
/
Optus, Telstra Try To Spin Mobile Price Hikes, TPG Holds Out
Latest News
/
July 8, 2022
/
Musk’s Twitter Deal Close To Falling Over After Bot Dispute
Latest News
/
July 8, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

$86 Million Seized From Vivo In Anti-Laundering Raid
Latest News
/
July 8, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
Bank accounts, cash reserves, and even gold bars have been seized from Chinese smartphone maker Vivo, after anti-money laundering agency...
Read More