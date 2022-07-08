Following three years of interruption and hiatus, video game industry trade event E3 is returning in 2023.

Being run by the company behind PAX and Comicon, ReedPop, the 2023 E3 will be the first time the convention has been held in person since 2019, largely in part to the COVID-19 pandemic.

E3 was held online in 2021 after being cancelled in 2020, but was cancelled again this year, with Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest taking its place last month.

E3 2023 will be held by ReedPop in conjunction with E3 organisers, the Entertainment Software Association (ESA) at the Los Angeles Convention Centre, as it has been in the past.

“We are thrilled to bring back E3 as an in-person event with ReedPop, a global leader in producing pop culture events,” said Stanley Pierre-Louis, ESA president and CEO.

“The past three years have confirmed that E3 convenes our industry like no other event. ReedPop brings world-class talent and a keen understanding of the video game industry, which will serve to enhance the E3 experience for years to come.”

“It is a tremendous honour and privilege for ReedPop to take on the responsibility of bringing E3 back in 2023,” said ReedPop president Lance Fensterman.

“With the support and endorsement of the ESA, we’re going to build a world-class event to serve the global gaming industry in new and broader ways than we already do at ReedPop through our portfolio of world leading events and websites.”

The 2023 showcase will feature both in-person and online components and will welcome in both consumers and media.

Media registration has been streamlined and given added security measures as a result of leaks in previous years. Journalists and media will be able to apply for the event later in the year.

Details on confirmed attending developers and exhibits, event schedules, travel guides and hotels will be shared in the coming months.