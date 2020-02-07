Sennheiser Appoints New CEO Of Georg Nuemann GmbH

Ralf Oehl has been appointed as CEO of studio specialist Georg Neumann GmbH, manufacturer of professional grade microphones.

In his new position, Ralf will continue to build the business and brand, further developing the overall strategic direction of Georg Neumann GmbH, which was acquired by Sennheiser Group company in in 1991.

‘It is a great honour to be joining Neumann.Berlin,’ said Ralf Oehl.

‘Taking the helm of a company with such tremendous history, impact and reputation in the professional audio world is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity… we will be striving hard to further expand our portfolio and make our offering available to even more audio professionals all around the world.’

Oehl joins the company after founding his own, Concinno, which focused on strategic and M&A advisory services to high-end manufacturers.

Sennheisers says that with his expertise in areas such as disruptive industrial technologies, innovative new business models and innovation-driving organisations, Oehl is a valuable contributor to multiple prestigious institutions, including the World Economic Forum.

His previous work includes executive roles at high-end engineering group M+W and a Managing Partner position at Droege Group, a leading German strategy consultancy.

Georg Neumann is today regarded as the standard-setting, world-leading manufacturer of studio microphones, with its products being used in over 80 per cent of professional recording studios globally.