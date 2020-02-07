Official PS5 Website Goes Live, Sets Stage For Imminent Launch

In a move that is sure to stir up excitement among gamers worldwide, Sony has sneakily launched the official website for its upcoming next-gen PS5 console, ahead of its expected launch date sometime during the 2020 holiday season.

The official website doesn’t share much details as of yet, but it does offer a sign-up option for a newsletter and to keep up with further official announcements.

“We’ve begun to share some of the incredible features you can expect from PlayStation 5, but we’re not quite ready to fully unveil the next generation of PlayStation,” the website currently states.

“Sign up to be among the first to receive updates as we announce them, including news on the PS5 release date, PS5 price and the upcoming roster of PS5 launch games.”

In terms of price, Sony has recently informed consumers that it still hasn’t decided on an actual price point, instead waiting for Microsoft’s official announcement for the retail cost of its next-gen Xbox Series X console.

“Because we are competing in the space, it’s very difficult to discuss anything about the price at this point of time, and depending upon the price level, we may have to determine the promotion that we are going to deploy and how much costs we are prepared to pay,” Hiroki Totoki, Sony’s CFO, said during the company’s Q3 earnings call.

As for specs, the PS5 is rumoured to support 4K and ray-tracing acceleration in the GPU hardware, while the new controller will implement haptic feedback (as opposed to the previous ‘rumble’ effect) and adaptive triggers, which allows for adjustment of tension depending on the in-game actions.

Other expected specs include a disc drive for physical games and Blu-Rays, a capacity of 100GB, improved controller speakers, USB-C connectivity and a larger capacity battery. A patent had also been discovered recently which points to the possibility of backwards compatibility support.

Sony is skipping this year’s E3 Expo, the premier trade even for the video game industry, so expect an official launch announcement during a dedicated PlayStation event, much like what Sony did for the unveiling of the PS4.