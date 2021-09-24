HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Semiconductor Industry Now Faces Labour Shortage

Semiconductor Industry Now Faces Labour Shortage

By | 24 Sep 2021

The semiconductor industry has had a horror run over the past few years, with supply chain issues, parts shortages, and the ongoing pandemic closing down numerous factories around the world.

Now the industry is facing a severe labour shortage, according to a new IPC industry survey that reports four of our five companies are finding it hard to attract the specially trained workers they need.

North American and European companies have been hit the hardest by worker shortages, with only a third of factories in Asia struggling to staff their operations.

The industry isn’t optimistic, either, with over half the companies surveyed by IPC expecting the chip shortage to last until at least the second half of 2022, on top of rising labour costs, and a dearth of workers.

 

