Seisma Acquires Smartapps

By | 12 Aug 2021

Australian IT professional services group Seisma has acquired Smartapps, an Australian provider of Salesforce application development, consulting and managed services.

Seisma says Smartapps’  enterprise cloud applications and delivery stems provide an additional platform for it to drive digital transformation for its enterprise customers.

Seisma CEO Robert Hogeland said the acquisition supports the company’s goal of curating market-leading services for its customers and complements Seisma’s recent acquisition of cloud migration specialists, coIB.

“With the acquisition of Smartapps, our group is now one of the largest privately-owned Salesforce partners in Australia.” Hogeland said.

Smartapps says it currently employs around 70 salesforce experts in Australia and New Zealand.

