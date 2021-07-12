HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
A Cloud Guru Closes $2bn Deal With Pluralsight

By | 12 Jul 2021

US online education company Pluralsight has closed its US$2 billion deal to acquire Australian cloud computing online training company A Cloud Guru.

The acquisition is one of the biggest ever for an Australian tech company.

A Cloud Guru was founded in 2015 by brothers Sam and Ryan Kroonenburg.

The acquisition was announced last month rocketing the Kroonenburgs to the exalted techarati which include the founders of Atlassian and Canva.

A Cloud Guru CEO, Sam Kroonenburg will run the cloud division for Pluralsight, focusing on the training courses related to the technology of big players like Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Platform.

