Kogan.com has set up its own in-house delivery system, as Australia Post struggles to deliver customer parcels within a reasonable time window.

CEO and founder Ruslan Kogan announced the company would ‘scale up’ its new “last-mile” Kogan Delivery Services arm, which has been trialled in Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane, and has already delivered around 60,000 parcels, all of which can be tracked upon leaving the warehouse.

“We’re in an industry that is fighting for market share,” Kogan said.

“There’s a huge land grab and an opportunity out there.”

Kogan also reported EBITDA of $12.4 million for the four months to the end of October, a huge drop from the $32 million during the same period last year.

Sales, however, were $433, compared to $363 the year prior.

Kogan.com shares have plummeted since January, falling from $21.67 to $8.55, where they closed yesterday.