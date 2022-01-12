At CES we got an insight into Samsung’s new “Tiger” strategy which is aimed at taking on Apple in the smartphone market, however some analysts are questioning where to next as Apple mops up market share up against arch-rival Apple.

Samsung’s new “Tiger” strategy revolves around narrowing its gap with Apple by expanding the market share of the foldable Galaxy Z series in markets such as Australia and in particular the USA which is why so much effort was put into CES 2022.

In the fourth quarter of 2020, Apple commanded 65 percent of the US smartphone market whereas Samsung controlled just 16 percent.

Following the successful launch of their foldable series, the gap has significantly narrowed.

In the third quarter of 2021, Samsung’s market share jumped to 34 percent while that of Apple shrank to 47 percent, according to Counterpoint Research.

Now Samsung is trying bolster its presence in the high-end flagship market with its new range of foldables where Apple does not play. Adding to their success is Samsung’s ability to deliver processors for their new foldable products.

Kim Gwang-soo, an analyst at eBest Investment and Securities claims that the Company has to be careful in what they do if they are to beat Apple in the foldable market.

“Samsung has yet to provide killer content that makes use of foldable features. Customers are simply drawn by the foldable design, but there’s not much change in terms of user experience.

This is limiting Samsung’s penetration rate in the flagship smartphone market,” he said.

Analysts such as Kim are calling for a foldable ecosystem to challenge Apple’s, Kim added.

“A foldable display used to cost $100 (Wholesale), but the price has come down to $70 to $80. At CES 2022, some companies showcased foldable laptops and tablets. If content compatible between foldable devices is introduced, this could create a foldable ecosystem and motivate consumers to switch to the Galaxy Z series from the iPhone.” claims Kim.

“Samsung is pushing its foldable line-up because it knows it can’t compete against Apple with the same bar-type smartphones. Samsung’s strategy is to introduce products Apple doesn’t have similar to what they did, with the Galaxy S Edge series in the past,” analyst Kim said.

According to Samsung Electronics, sales of the Galaxy Z series quadrupled in 2021 compared to a year prior, meaning that more than 10 million units were sold. This would provide Samsung breathing room in the low- and midrange smartphone market, where Chinese competitors are increasingly offering better and cheaper options.

For instance, Chinese budget smartphones such as the Xiaomi Poco F3 and Realme GT, which cost around $400, are equipped with high-performance Snapdragon 870 and Snapdragon 888 chips, respectively, whereas the Samsung A52 and A72, though they cost about the same, are mounted with less advanced Snapdragon 720G chips.

Instead of maintaining global market share by selling the Galaxy A series in low-end markets inundated by Chinese alternatives, targeting highly profitable flagship markets such as the US and Australia would be more beneficial for Samsung in the long run, sources say.