Home > Latest News > New Acer 48″ 4K Gaming Monitor A Big Hit At CES

New Acer 48″ 4K Gaming Monitor A Big Hit At CES

By | 12 Jan 2022

AT CES 2022 there was one product that seriously took the interest of retailers.

The all-new Acer 48″ 4K Predator CG48 Gaming Monitor is an innovative product that gamers are set to love said one observer.

Unlike most monitors in the market, the Acer Predator CG48 not only has a 4K OLED panel, but it also delivers a massive 48-inches of display and has a contrast ratio of 13K:1 and covers 98% of the DCI-P3 colour gamut.

It can also double as a TV for watching streamed content.

The HDR10-enabled screen supports up to 0.1ms GtG response time and comes with AMD Freesync Premium Pro technology that delivers variable refresh rates of up to 138Hz.

It also has an HDMI 2.1 port, a DisplayPort 1.4, four USB 3.2 ports, and a USB Type-C port.

Set to be expensive in Australia the device will not be available for shipping till the second half of 2022.

 



David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
