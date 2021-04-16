There have been leaks and whispers surrounding a potential double-hinge Galaxy Z being in the works. Now, as confirmed by GizmoChina and Twitter-leaker @Yogesh, Samsung is indeed in development stage for the tri-fold tablet, which, according to sources, will launch as Galaxy Z Fold Tab in Q1 2022.

Apart from its tri-folding capability, the main drawcard for the Galaxy Z Fold Tab will be support for the hybrid S Pen. This stylus will launch at the same time as the Galaxy Z Fold3 later this year. At this point, there’s not much revealed about this Bluetooth-enabled stylus except that it will be different from the older S Pens.

But back to the tri-fold tablet. Stepping up from the previous generation, the new release will be built with a superior ultra-thin glass (UTG) to its predecessor. This reinforced glass upgrade will first appear in the Galaxy Z Fold3.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Tab is, of course, still in its development cycle, which means Samsung engineering could make a bunch of changes to the final product yet before the design is locked down.