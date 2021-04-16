Beko is a fly under the radar appliance brand, that is sold at the likes of The Good Guys, Bing Lee and Betta Electrical, now it’s been revealed that the brand has cleaned up in the world’s biggest appliance market because of their green credentials and energy efficiency.

Beko a European appliance brand has been honoured with the highest 2021 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year Sustained Excellence Award in the USA.

Beko’s product categories that have been honoured with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Emerging Technology Award include heat-pump dryers, dishwashers and washing machines to bottom-mount freezer refrigerators and upright freezers.

According to Energy Star the Partner of the Year Sustained Excellence Award is the “highest honour among ENERGY STAR Awards awarded to appliance brands.

Among those vying for this year’s award were big brands such as Samsung, LG, Hisense, Electrolux, Haier, and several other leading appliance brands that are sold in Australian stores.

EPA claim that they present the Sustained Excellence Award to partners that have already received ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year recognition for a minimum of two consecutive years and have gone above and beyond the criteria needed to qualify for recognition.”

Beko said that the award was earned for “its innovative home appliances that prioritise efficiency, wellness, and sustainability.”

This is the fifth year in a row that Beko has received the top ENERGY STAR award, reportedly making it the industry’s only brand to be acknowledged every year since it entered the U.S. market.

Based in Queensland the brand recently appointed John Brown as CEO, he was previously the CEO of Electrolux Australia, he is now working on the expansion of the brand in Australia.

The brand is owned by Turkish Company Arcelik who has just taken over the global Hitachi appliance business following the finalising of a $500M deal.

In Australia, the Hitachi business has grown during COVID-19 and there is every possibility that the operations of the two brands could be merged in Australia.

The US$500 million deal could lead to the expansion of the Hitachi appliance business in Australia.

Beko executive President Zach Elkin, claims the company “remains laser-focused on sustainability and empowering consumers to live healthy lives on a healthy planet. When combined with various other product accolades we’ve received, this continual recognition by ENERGY STAR proves that homeowners don’t have to sacrifice energy efficiency and the pursuit of health and wellness to get the industry’s most advanced appliances featuring the latest cooling and cleaning technology.”

In the USA, the brand offers 29 kitchen and laundry products. ChannelNews understands that the Company is looking to grow their product range in Australia via NARTA and direct with major retailers.