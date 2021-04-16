As the Federal Government moves to approve new International flight destinations, the organisers of the world’s leading event for consumer electronics and appliances IFA Berlin are urging Australians to attend this years event in Europe.

The big problem for many industry executives in Australia is how to get there.

One option may be via Singapore which is tipped to be open for travel by September 3-7, 2021 when the show is expected to be held. By going to Singapore attendees will be able to fly direct to Frankfurt or Berlin.

“It’s been a tough year for everybody, but our industry has innovated and worked really hard to help people cope and be resilient – to make it possible to stay connected with friends and families, to work from home, to stay healthy and even entertain ourselves at a time of lockdowns and other restrictions. Now we are ready to showcase our innovation for the future beyond,” says Kai Hillebrandt, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of gfu Consumer & Home Electronics GmbH.

Last year, IFA reconfigured its annual show to adhere to COVID-19 precautions and social distancing guidelines, and as a result, saw significantly lower participation.

Currently 80% percent of the available exhibit space had already been reserved with this tipped to reach 100% by the end of May as major brands plan to be at the show.

“IFA Berlin is the world’s most inspiring tech event, and completely unique in its depth and breadth of showcasing the global technology industry – from start-ups to the biggest consumer electronics brands in the world,” says Martin Ecknig, CEO of Messe Berlin. “The message we hear from our industry is loud and clear: ‘Tech is Back in Berlin’ and ready to meet with retailers, media and consumers – safely, but in real life.”

One thing that has not changed from last year’s event is the priority of everyone’s health and safety. IFA organizers are in close contact with public health authorities and are already developing plans to make IFA 2021 both an enriching and safe experience for all.

“As always, keeping our visitors and exhibitors safe is our top priority. The global vaccination effort is gaining huge momentum, while tough lockdowns are finally beginning to pay off – which gives us confidence that we can invite the world to come to Berlin in September for IFA 2021,” Heithecker remarks. “Of course, with all our precautions to ensure everybody’s good health, we don’t expect IFA Berlin 2021 to set new records. However, the trend is clear: IFA Berlin is set for a full-scale comeback, to lead our industry once more.”