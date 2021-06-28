HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Industry > Samsung’s New Robovac Has World-First 3D Sensor

Samsung’s New Robovac Has World-First 3D Sensor

By | 28 Jun 2021
,

Samsung Electronics has announced the release of its new robot vacuum cleaner, Jet Bot AI+, which was first unveiled at CES 2021.

“Jet Bot AI+ reflects Samsung’s ongoing dedication to creating connected appliances that deliver dynamic performance that can adapt to the varying needs of our consumers,” said Hyesoon Yang, Vice President and Head of the Customer Experience Team of the Digital Appliances Business at Samsung Electronics.

“We’re truly excited to introduce a robot vacuum that comes with industry-leading object detection and recognition technologies. Consumers can now clean their homes more intelligently and efficiently using the AI-powered Jet Bot that makes cleaning more personalised and convenient.”

Samsung is touting its active stereo-type 3D sensor as a world-first, claiming its 3D depth camera is equivalent to 256,000 distance sensors. This is perfect for object detection, as well as picking up micro fibre and pet fur.

Jet Bot AI+ is also equipped with an Intel AI solution, which recognises objects on the floor, other appliances and furniture. It’ll avoid sucking up toys, while steering clear of expensive, fragile items.

It boasts an Advanced 5 Layered Filtration system, and collects dirt and hair in a 2.5L dust bag – which should only have to be emptied once every three months.

The Jet Bot can be controlled remotely using the SmartThings app, is powered by voice, and can be schedule to clean certain rooms.

<
About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
McAfee And Samsung Extend Partnership
Samsung Taps PLUS ES To Roll Out 5G Network
Samsung Unveils Three New 5G Chips And An Antenna Radio
Samsung Launches New Flat Gaming Monitors
Samsung To Hold Virtual MWC Event Next Week
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Qualcomm Boosts 5G Performance With Next-Gen Snapdragon
Latest News Qualcomm
/
June 28, 2021
/
McAfee And Samsung Extend Partnership
Industry Latest News
/
June 28, 2021
/
Lenovo Launches Next Generation Smart Clock
Latest News Lenovo
/
June 28, 2021
/
Telstra Claims Global 5G Data Transfer Record
Latest News
/
June 28, 2021
/
Amazon Acquires Encryption App Amidst $10B Fight With Pentagon
Communication Industry Latest News
/
June 28, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Qualcomm Boosts 5G Performance With Next-Gen Snapdragon
Latest News Qualcomm
/
June 28, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Chipmaking giant Qualcomm has unveiled its new Snapdragon 888 Plus 5G mobile platform, offering increased clock speed and improved AI...
Read More