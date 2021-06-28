HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Unico Pro Three-In-One AC System Now 20% Off At The Good Guys

Unico Pro Three-In-One AC System Now 20% Off At The Good Guys

By | 28 Jun 2021
,

The Good Guys is offering 20 per cent off an Italian-designed Unico Pro AC system which, unlike split system, incorporates a revolutionary way to heat, cool and dehumidify your home without the need for a bulky outdoor compressor.

This system works exclusively via single built in heating and cooling technology that eliminates the need for additional components such as a compressor which with most air conditioning units is large and bulky which is why most units are located away from an internal system often on a wall or balcony.

All that need to install the Unico Pro system are two discreet holes to through an external wall.

The result is an elegant and stylish system which The Good Guys is selling this 12-horsepower system for $2,799, this is significantly cheaper than most other air conditioning systems especially as it has heating and a dehumidify built in.

The unit normally sells for $3,499.

New research from online broker Rate City claims that 37% of homeowners will make improvements to their home in 2021*

Designed and made in Italy with typical European styling this type of product is brand new to the Australian market and easy to install.

It features modern inverter technology and low-noise operation and can be controlled from an onboard backlit touchscreen display or the full-function remote control.

Unico Pro is installed from the inside, including the positioning of its external vents, and plugs into a standard power point.

It can be located at the top or bottom of a wall and still create an even distribution of air.

Backed by a 24-month warranty, servicing Unico Pro is easy. All you have to do is lift the unit off its hooks for transportation to the nearest agent or retailer.

“Olimpia Splendid has spent more than a decade refining Unico air conditioners to provide maximum comfort indoors while preserving the exterior appeal of houses, apartments and commercial buildings,” says Olimpia Splendid Australia product manager, Pete Burnham.

“Now, home improvers can take advantage of this incredible deal and enjoy award-winning heating and cooling technology for years to come at a fantastic price.”

FEATURES

Basic comfort settings
• Heating and cooling
• De-humidification
• Ventilation (fan only)
• Auto

Comfort enhancements
• Economy
• Silent/Sleep
• Airflow adjustment

SPECIFICATIONS
• Cooling capacity (max) 3.4kW
• Heating capacity (max) 3.0kW
• Dehumidification mode
• Dimensions (W x H x D) 903 x 520 x 215mm
• Weight (without packaging) 39kg
• Diameter of holes in wall 202mm
• Refrigerant gas/load R410A
• MEPS approved

About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, , ,
You may also like
Tempo Brings Hong Kong Fair To OZ & Retailers Love It
Loewe Launches TV Campaign As German Brand Takes Off
Has Gerry Harvey Bought Off News Corp?
Noirot’s Affordable Home Heating Range Is Your Best Friend This Winter
JB Hi Fi, The Good Guys & Amazon To Benefit After Syndigo Buys Rivesand
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Qualcomm Boosts 5G Performance With Next-Gen Snapdragon
Latest News Qualcomm
/
June 28, 2021
/
McAfee And Samsung Extend Partnership
Industry Latest News
/
June 28, 2021
/
Lenovo Launches Next Generation Smart Clock
Latest News Lenovo
/
June 28, 2021
/
Telstra Claims Global 5G Data Transfer Record
Latest News
/
June 28, 2021
/
Amazon Acquires Encryption App Amidst $10B Fight With Pentagon
Communication Industry Latest News
/
June 28, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Qualcomm Boosts 5G Performance With Next-Gen Snapdragon
Latest News Qualcomm
/
June 28, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Chipmaking giant Qualcomm has unveiled its new Snapdragon 888 Plus 5G mobile platform, offering increased clock speed and improved AI...
Read More