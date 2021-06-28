HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Tesla Recalls 285,000 Vehicles Over Safety Issues

Tesla Recalls 285,000 Vehicles Over Safety Issues

By | 28 Jun 2021
,

Tesla has been forced to fix 285,000 passenger vehicles over issues with the cruise-control system.

The recall includes 249,855 Model 3 sedans and Model Y compact crossover vehicles, as well as 35,665 imported Model 3 cars.

All vehicles are currently located in China, with the majority manufactured in Shanghai. There have been no Australian recalls announced as yet.

“We apologise for the inconvenience caused by this recall to all car owners,” Tesla said.

“Tesla will continue to improve safety in strict accordance with national requirements.”

The recalled cars announce for a whopping 93.7 per cent of Tesla’s manufactured at the company’s Shanghai plant, according to the China Passenger Car Association.

