HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Samsung Wobbles Due To Market Headwinds, Consumer Tipped To Slow Sales

Samsung Wobbles Due To Market Headwinds, Consumer Tipped To Slow Sales

By | 8 Jul 2022

Despite a good year last year in Australia where sales surged to $2.9B Samsung Electronics ‘has become cautious about where global markets are going after confirming an almost 12% surge in global sales yesterday.

The South Korean business who is punting on foldable phones to give them an edge in the consumer market in the next quarter, delivered a better-than-anticipated 21% jump in global revenue, despite weakening consumer demand and soaring materials costs with their consumer division that makes up the bulk of sales in Australia tipped to fall significantly.
The upbeat earnings, fell slightly short of analysts’ consensus estimates with real concerns entering the market as consumer spending slows Samsung is forecasting a downturn from the second quarter.

Even though Samsung didn’t break down the results of its respective business divisions in its earnings guidance that preceded its more detailed earnings report later this month.

Credit: Samsung

its chip business is believed to have driven up sales overall as demand for its smartphones and home appliances slowed due to consumer belt tightening and retailers cutting back on orders.

The Korean Herald reports that according to analysts’ consensus, its chip business division is estimated to report a 16 percent growth in operating profits to 9.8 trillion won in the April-June period, while smartphone and home appliance business divisions are projected to post almost 30 percent declines in operating profits to 2.6 trillion won and 570 billion won, respectively.

“Consumer sentiment is worsening due to several factors like the Russia-Ukraine war and the lockdown in China’s key cities,” said Do Hyun-woo, an analyst at NH Investment and Securities. “Major smartphone makers are reducing parts purchases to sell off inventories first.”

As for chip business, Nam Dae-jong, an analyst at eBest Investment and Securities, also lowered outlook for operating profits to 56.6 trillion won, citing weaker demand and cheaper prices.

In the meantime, Samsung’s crosstown rival LG Electronics said in the day it projected to post 19.47 trillion won in sales and 791.9 billion won in operating profits in the second quarter this year.

Compared to a year ago, sales were up 15 percent, but operating profits suffered a 12 percent decline.

The figures were slightly lower than earlier analysts’ estimates of 19.52 trillion won and 839.2 billion won.



About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, , , ,
You may also like
Foldable Smartphones On The Rise, New Models To Come
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Smashes Records As iPhone Lovers Take To The Device
Samsung OZ Revenues Surge, Profits Up As Global Hits $16 Billion Profit For Quarter
Samsung Halts LCD Orders As TV Demand Slows
REVIEW: Samsung’s M8 Smart Monitor Is So Much More
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

$86 Million Seized From Vivo In Anti-Laundering Raid
Latest News
/
July 8, 2022
/
Sennheiser Spatial Audio Added To Netflix
Latest News
/
July 8, 2022
/
E3 Games Convention To Return In 2023
Latest News
/
July 8, 2022
/
Big CE & Appliance Retailer Set To Pressure Suppliers On Pricing
Latest News
/
July 8, 2022
/
Optus, Telstra Try To Spin Mobile Price Hikes, TPG Holds Out
Latest News
/
July 8, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

$86 Million Seized From Vivo In Anti-Laundering Raid
Latest News
/
July 8, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
Bank accounts, cash reserves, and even gold bars have been seized from Chinese smartphone maker Vivo, after anti-money laundering agency...
Read More