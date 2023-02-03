Booktopia has secured $12 million in funding for a new customer fulfilment centre in South Strathfield, 13km from Sydney’s CBD.

The new warehouse will feature an “advanced, scalable, flexible robotics platform that will significantly improve put away and picking activities”.

It has a custom-designed layout “that will facilitate an efficient flow of product through the CFC and reduce manual handling”, according to Booktopia chairman Peter George.

George calls the centre “critical to ensuring Booktopia can deliver industry-leading efficiency in the medium and long-term.” The company recently announced 40 sackings, part of a huge restructuring aimed at improving earnings by between $12 – $15 million for the current financial year.

The warehouse will be operational in the last quarter of 2023.