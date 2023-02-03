HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Booktopia Announces $12M Robotic Fulfilment Centre

Booktopia Announces $12M Robotic Fulfilment Centre

By | 3 Feb 2023

Booktopia has secured $12 million in funding for a new customer fulfilment centre in South Strathfield, 13km from Sydney’s CBD.

The new warehouse will feature an “advanced, scalable, flexible robotics platform that will significantly improve put away and picking activities”.

It has a custom-designed layout “that will facilitate an efficient flow of product through the CFC and reduce manual handling”, according to Booktopia chairman Peter George.

George calls the centre “critical to ensuring Booktopia can deliver industry-leading efficiency in the medium and long-term.” The company recently announced 40 sackings, part of a huge restructuring aimed at improving earnings by between $12 – $15 million for the current financial year.

The warehouse will be operational in the last quarter of 2023.

 

 


776655

About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
Booktopia Axes 40 Jobs, Shares Leap 32%
Booktopia Names New Board
Booktopia Appoints New Chairman After Board Drama
Booktopia Boardroom Spill: Chairman, Three Directors Out
Amazon Boosts Warehouse Logistics With Robotics Aquisition
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Samsung Ushers In New Era Of Digital Signage
Latest News
/
February 3, 2023
/
LG Electronics Adds Apple Media To WebOS
Latest News
/
February 3, 2023
/
Tesla Model 3 Third-Highest Selling Car In Oz
Latest News
/
February 3, 2023
/
Cambridge Audio Reveal New Network Players
Latest News
/
February 3, 2023
/
Philips Launch Wireless Headphones With LED Safety Lights
Latest News
/
February 3, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Samsung Ushers In New Era Of Digital Signage
Latest News
/
February 3, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
Their Galaxy S23 smartphone launch may have been hit and miss, but Samsung continue their commitment to a more sustainable...
Read More