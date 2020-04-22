Samsung Smart TV Owners Given Free Access To Health & Fitness Content

Samsung Electronics has partnered with leading health and wellness apps to give owners of Samsung Smart TVs free access to workouts, personal training apps and guided meditations. Later this year these fitness apps will be added to Samsung Health, a fitness platform for Samsung Smart TVs that was announced at CES 2020.

From today, Samsung is offering 5,000 hours of content across 250 instructive videos, including barre classes and celebrity training sessions.

“As our community grapples with unprecedented disruptions to their daily routines, it is important for homebound consumers to have access to free high-quality health and wellness offerings,” said Salek Brodsky, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships and Business Development for Samsung Electronics.

The following content is available for Australian owners of a Samsung Smart TV from today.

Calm

Calm is a leading global mental health app, with over 50 million downloads and over 700,000 five-star reviews. It offers a library of mindfulness masterclasses, meditation, sleep content, calming music, video lessons on mindful movement, and peaceful nature scenes – and from today will be giving consumers free access to all its content on 2019 Samsung Smart TV models in Australia.

Given the stressful environment brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, Calm content couldn’t come at a better time.

Fitplan

Fitplan offers high-quality video and audio tips from some of the world’s leading fitness trainers, and allows for progress tracking and in-app community support. Fitplan is giving owners of 2019 Samsung Smart TV models six fitness plans and 50 classes, as well as access to five trainers.

Echelon FitPass

This app provides users with a full schedule of live daily studio classes as well as a library of thousands of on-demand workout classes, including cycling and rowing classes, strength training, boxing, yoga, pilates, stretching, Zumba and more. Echelon Fitness is giving owners of 2018 and 2019 Samsung Smart TVs 20 free trial classes.

Jillian Michaels Fitness App

Jillian Michaels, who is known for being on the personal trainers on the US’ TV show the Biggest Loser, is giving owners of a 2018 or 2019 Samsung Smart TV model an exclusive 28-day workout plan. The Jillian Michaels Fitness App offers both free interactive daily workout and paid premium customised exercise programmes for a range of fitness levels.

“While families are home, I hope access to my app with Samsung will be another useful tool to stay fit, healthy and strong,” Jillian Michaels said.