Samsung, known worldwide for its memory chip and smartphones, made its debut at IAA 2023 in Munich, Germany (International Motor Show) to reveal new automotive innovations as a “total solutions provider.”

The company set up a booth at IAA Mobility, one of the world’s largest automotive trade shows, beginning the 5th of September.

Located in Hall B1 at Messe Munchen exhibition centre, the booth was next to sister firms Samsung SDI and Samsung Display, boasting competitiveness, and showcasing everything from electronics, to batteries, to displays.

An official at Samsung said, “It is meaningful that all three of Samsung affiliates with automotive businesses are participating together in a motor show for the first time, to show our capability as a total mobility solutions provider.”

In a floor space of 440 square meters, the chip division displayed a lineup of automotive chips and mobility solutions in memory areas, System LSI, foundries, and LED technologies.

There was an actual sized plastic car model in the middle of the booth, with place cards indicating which products were for functions, including central gateway, autonomous driving, infotainment, and telematics.

Only a few products were on display, however various videos were played on screens showcasing how they have enhanced cars.

Samsung are currently attempting to attain the goal of becoming the largest automotive memory provider by 2025. And they showcased this by bringing forth all of their high performance, high capacity products for adoption in infotainment and advanced driver assistance systems.

These included GDDR7, LPDDR5X, UFS 3.14, and AutoSSD chips.

Samsung Display, also participated in the motor show for the first time, bringing forth its OLED technology, comparing advantages to LCD panels.

On hand were actual screens made from OLED and LCD panels, showcasing the clearer images in sunlight and at night OLED screens offer.

Samsung Display also exhibited a wide variety of form factors for potential clients including, the Flex S, a multi-foldable display able to fold into an S shape with one side inward and the other outward.

The center of the booth held the large round OLED display that is installed in the Mini Cooper’s upcoming 2025 model.

Other showcased products included a rollable display expanding over 5x the vertical axis for rear seat entertainment systems, and a display sliding to expand the screen on both sides.

Samsung SDI was at IAA Mobility for the sixth year, and introduced its newest battery solutions for next-generation electric vehicles.

With a 404 square metre booth, displayed was an all solid state battery and 46phi cylindrical battery, along with cobalt free battery solutions, nickel manganese battery (NMX), and lithium manganese iron phosphate battery (LMFP), for safety and cost effectiveness.

Also displayed were new battery configurations, where cathode and anode terminals were repositioned to the side for maximum space efficiency and enhanced performance and safety.

Samsung also plans to hold a Tech & Career job fair in Munich, hoping to lure in tech professionals from Europe. CEO Choi Yoon-ho will be attending.