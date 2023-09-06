HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Epson’s New UST Laser Projector Pairs With Android TV & Yamaha Speakers

Epson’s New UST Laser Projector Pairs With Android TV & Yamaha Speakers

By | 6 Sep 2023

Epson has a brand new 4K projector is an ultra-short throw (UST) model, the EH-LS650 is the latest in the EpiqVision range and will be available starting at £2,300. Other pricing, including Australian, is yet to be revealed.

Easy set up along with a modern design, this projector was made to replace a TV, and has a screen size of 60 inches to 120 inches.

Easily paired with Android TV for easy access to streaming platforms, Chromecast for the ability to display content from a device, and Yamaha 20W speakers for exceptional audio. It can also work as a standalone smart speaker.

For gamers especially, the input lag is less than 20ms, and automatic keystone adjustment through the smartphone camera for simple setup is possible through the Epson Setting Assitant.

The Epson EH-LS650 4K Projector is set to go on sale next month, for £2,300 in colours; black and white.



About Post Author
, , , , , , , , , ,
You may also like
Google To Pull Play Movies App From Android TV Soon
Epson Showcases New Addition To Epiqvision Projector Line At IFA 2023
Yamaha Unveils Long Awaited MusicCast 200 And R-N600A Network Receiver
Yamaha Introduces New Soundbar & Subwoofer
Leica Launches Cine 1 Ultra-Short Throw Projector Series
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Spotify Tests Lyrics As Premium Only Feature
Latest News
/
September 6, 2023
/
Google To Pull Play Movies App From Android TV Soon
Latest News
/
September 6, 2023
/
New Denon AVR-X6800H Boasts Upgrades Like Dirac Live Option & 8K
Latest News
/
September 6, 2023
/
Samsung Galaxy Watch4 & Watch4 Classic To Gain WearOS 4 Update
Latest News
/
September 6, 2023
/
Samsung Showcases Innovative Automotive Solutions At IAA 2023
Latest News
/
September 6, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Spotify Tests Lyrics As Premium Only Feature
Latest News
/
September 6, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
Some users on Spotify have noticed the in app lyrics that appear underneath the currently playing song, are now locked...
Read More