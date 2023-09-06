Epson has a brand new 4K projector is an ultra-short throw (UST) model, the EH-LS650 is the latest in the EpiqVision range and will be available starting at £2,300. Other pricing, including Australian, is yet to be revealed.

Easy set up along with a modern design, this projector was made to replace a TV, and has a screen size of 60 inches to 120 inches.

Easily paired with Android TV for easy access to streaming platforms, Chromecast for the ability to display content from a device, and Yamaha 20W speakers for exceptional audio. It can also work as a standalone smart speaker.

For gamers especially, the input lag is less than 20ms, and automatic keystone adjustment through the smartphone camera for simple setup is possible through the Epson Setting Assitant.

The Epson EH-LS650 4K Projector is set to go on sale next month, for £2,300 in colours; black and white.