One UI 5 Watch was announced in early May by Samsung, and Google’s WearOS 4 platform was official one week later. Last month saw the launch of the Samsung Galaxy Watch6 and Watch6 Classic, with WearOS 4 and One UI 5 Watch built in. The company has since been working on preparing new software updates for older watch versions.

The Galaxy Watch4 and Watch4 Classic, launched in 2021, will now receive their own version of the update, which has begun rolling out in the US. The new build number for Watch4 is R870XXU1HWH3, and for the Watch4 Classic it’s R890XXU1HWH3, both including the July 2023 security patch level.

Some important changes to note are; chief among (the ability to transfer the watch to a new phone without a reset/or with a reset and proper restoration of data. There are also more call controls; adjusting the volume, mute sound, and press keypad buttons from the watch.

Bixby is able to read notifications out loud with headphones connected to the watch, and there’s support for app folders, with control possible without touching it, just by assigning actions to gestures including shaking a wrist, making a fist, or pinching fingers.

The battery level can be checked for the watch, phone, and Galaxy Buds, as well as the ability to turn 360 audio on and off from the controller tile for the Buds. An album/story can be set as the watch face, and will cycle through items each time the screen is turned on.

Samsung Health will gain enhanced sleep coaching, the ability to automatically record cycling workouts, customised exercise creation, more accurate results for track runs, and provide personalised heart rate zones.

The update will likely release in stages, and so far has only started rolling out in the US, meaning it may be a while before Australia and other nations receive the update.