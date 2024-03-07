Samsung SDI has outlined its roadmap to begin mass production of solid-state batteries for electric vehicles and other applications in 2027.

At the InterBattery trade show in Seoul, the South Korean company shared its plans to begin producing high-performance solid-state batteries with an energy density of 900 watt-hours per liter, which is a 40% improvement from its lithium-ion cells.

Dubbed as a dream battery by many, ASB is a next-generation battery solution with a filling of solid electrolyte that has significant effect in reducing a fire risk and increasing a driving range.

In December 2023, Samsung SDI established a dedicated control tower for the ASB business, ASB Commercialization Team.

The all solid-state battery pilot line was set up in the Samsung SDI R&D Center in Suwon last year and is currently delivering proto samples.

According to sammobile.com, Samsung SDI Chief Executive Choi Yoon-ho said that the company’s preparations for manufacturing these batteries are well underway, and that Samsung SDI is well set to lead the global battery market with its technological superiority.

Samsung SDI is also slated to unveil its ultra-fast charging technology that reaches 80% charge from 8% in just 9 minutes, made possible by optimising lithium-ion transfer path and enabling low resistance. The company aims to carry this technology development to a mass-production phase by 2026.

This technology is expected to cut charging time significantly compared to P5, says the company.