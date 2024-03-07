HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Samsung SDI To Mass Produce Solid-State Batteries in 2027

Samsung SDI To Mass Produce Solid-State Batteries in 2027

By | 7 Mar 2024

Samsung SDI has outlined its roadmap to begin mass production of solid-state batteries for electric vehicles and other applications in 2027.

At the InterBattery trade show in Seoul, the South Korean company shared its plans to begin producing high-performance solid-state batteries with an energy density of 900 watt-hours per liter, which is a 40% improvement from its lithium-ion cells.

Dubbed as a dream battery by many, ASB is a next-generation battery solution with a filling of solid electrolyte that has significant effect in reducing a fire risk and increasing a driving range.

In December 2023, Samsung SDI established a dedicated control tower for the ASB business, ASB Commercialization Team.

The all solid-state battery pilot line was set up in the Samsung SDI R&D Center in Suwon last year and is currently delivering proto samples.

According to sammobile.com, Samsung SDI Chief Executive Choi Yoon-ho said that the company’s preparations for manufacturing these batteries are well underway, and that Samsung SDI is well set to lead the global battery market with its technological superiority.

Samsung SDI is also slated to unveil its ultra-fast charging technology that reaches 80% charge from 8% in just 9 minutes, made possible by optimising lithium-ion transfer path and enabling low resistance. The company aims to carry this technology development to a mass-production phase by 2026.

This technology is expected to cut charging time significantly compared to P5, says the company.



About Post Author
, , ,
You may also like
EV Sales & Resale Values Tank As Hertz Dump EV Fleet
New Battery Promises Full Charge In Three Minutes
Govt Announces National Strategy To Increase EV Market
China May Prohibit Export Of Mineral Crucial To EV Production
Tesla Delivers Record Numbers For Q1
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Google Pixel 8a Rumoured To Incur Considerable Price Hike
Latest News
/
March 7, 2024
/
As Tipped, Dynabook Toshiba Adapters Recalled
Latest News
/
March 7, 2024
/
Accer Appliance Range Launched Pricing & Retailer Revealed
Latest News
/
March 7, 2024
/
THX Partners With Indi Group To Launch New Interconnect Cables
Latest News
/
March 7, 2024
/
Pioneer Unveils Two New Receivers In AVR Range
Latest News
/
March 7, 2024
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Google Pixel 8a Rumoured To Incur Considerable Price Hike
Latest News
/
March 7, 2024
/
/
Comments are Off
The Google Pixel 8a is tipped for a significant price rise, according to Trusted Review, which cites early information from...
Read More