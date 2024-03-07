Audio company THX, is set to launch its new THX Interconnect cables, designed alongside partners Pixelgen and The Indi Group.

These cables are Ultra High-Speed HDMI 2.1+ and can deliver 100% uncompressed 48Gbps signalling to optimise fidelity and reliability of almost any sized, configured home theatre system.

Additionally, the company will be relaunching its home theatre installer THX Certified Training series.

The THX Interconnect Ultra High Speed HDMI cables are able to support 8-10K resolutions at 60fps (frames per second), and include the following:

THX Interconnect (Copper) short-range cable for six sizes: 0.5m (1.64 ft), 1m (3.28 ft), 1.5m (4.92 ft), 2m (6.56 ft), 3m (9.84 ft), and 5m (16.4 ft).

THX Interconnect (Copper + Optical Fiber with embedded PXLGLASS Technology) long-range cable for three sizes: 7.6m (24.9 ft), 10m (32.8 ft), and 15m (49.2 ft).

The cables are thin, flexible, and robust, and each one provides the following:

100% uncompressed high-speed signal delivery, up to 8K60 48Gbps.

Total HDMI 2.1b Protocol Functionality, including eARC, CEC, Dynamic HDR, HDCP 2.X, VRR, QMS, ALLM, and QFT.

Ultra High-Speed HDMI Cable Certification (HDMI 2.1b Category 3 for Optical lengths) with a scannable official UHD label affixed to packaging.

Internally validated to THX Certified 8K Interconnect Standards; maximised 8K HDMI equipment interoperability, in-system reliability, fitness-to-application testing, hot-plugging, power sequencing and time-lapsed pixel error testing.

Smallest cable diameter possible, for minimal bend radius, ensuring maximum flexibility without compromising reliable signal delivery.

Prices range between A$89.99 and A$699.99, with shipping expected in July 2024.

The THX Certification Training was reintroduced at CEDIA Expo. The Level One trainings were held at CES in January, and will be held at future CEDIA / ISE Expos.

Founder of the Home Acoustics Alliance (HAA), and president of Quest Acoustical Interiors, Gerry Lemay will lead the trainings.

Indi Imports will introduce the training sessions throughout 2024.