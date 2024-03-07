Pioneer has revealed two new receivers for its AVR line, the feature-packed VSX-835 and VSX-535 Immersive Sound Audio Video Receivers.

The VSX-835 was designed with the IMAX Enhanced Certification, Dolby Atmos capabilities, Dolby Surround, DTS Virtual:X, HDMI 2.1, 8K / 4K Ultra HD capabilities, and Bluetooth streaming.

It can be “perfectly calibrated” to any space and speaker setup with the company’s MCACC Auto Room Tuning software.

The VSX-535 supports Dolby Atmos and Dolby Surround, HDMI 2.1, and Bluetooth streaming.

Both receivers support both 8K Ultra HD and 8K resolution, offering an immersive viewing experience with twice the horizontal and vertical resolution of 4K, as well as 4X as many pixels.

The VSX-835 is available in 7.2 or 5.2.2 setups, whereas the VSX-535 is available in 3.2 and 3.2.2 setups.

Both devices have the latest HDMI processing, which includes 4K 120Hz passthrough. The VSX-835 upgrades to 7 amplification channels, delivering powerful HDR images and sound with IMAX digitally remastered content.

The IMAX Enhanced mode is optimised to adhere to strict standards around colour, brightness, contrast, and audio fidelity.

Additionally, there’s support for HDR (High Dynamic Range) video, which includes HDR10, Dolby Vision, BT.2020, and HLG, for both models, as well as support for 4:4:4 colour space.

Both receivers offer 4x In and 1x Out (eARC) HDMI I/O, ARC-ready MAIN OUT, and SUB OUT pass 4K / 60p, and HDR video. All terminals are HDCP 2.2 compliant.

The VSX-835 supports DTS:X automatically which adapts to existing channel and speaker setups, and DTS Virtual:X adds nuanced, three-dimensional sound, without height or rear speakers.

Dolby Atmos Height Virtualiser allows the user to hear immersive sound without the need for additional speakers.

MCACC (Multi-Channel Acoustic Calibration System) Auto Room Tuning is featured in both models, and uses a custom microphone to automatically compensate for differences when it comes to speaker level, size, and distance. It also equalises response.

The Advanced Sound Retriever technology restores the output of compressed audio to original lossless quality. It does this by creating new signals to restore minor left out details.

No matter the audio playing through a smartphone, tablet, or PC app, it can be streamed to both models via Bluetooth wireless streaming. Once the devices have paired together, playback will begin automatically when an incoming Bluetooth audio stream is detected.

Both of these receivers are currently available for purchase in the US. The VSX-835 is retailing for $499 and the VSX-535 is retailing for $379 from authorised retailers and the official Pioneer website.

Australian pricing and availability are still to be revealed.