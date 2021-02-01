HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
By | 1 Feb 2021
Samsung has hinted more slidable and rollable smartphones are on the way in the near future, as per a report in The Elec.

The South Korean company’s display division reportedly went on the record to confirm it is working on a number of rollable and slidable panels for upcoming products.

Samsung senior vice president Choi Kwon-young noted at the company’s fourth quarter conference call that the firm will expand into the foldable market with small-to-mid-displays in 2021.

Chou said Samsung Display intends to adopt new technologies to expand its portfolio, including a variable refresh rate.

It is also planning on developing quantum display (QD) for large displays in order to break into the premium sector, The Elec reports.

The concept displays could also be used for televisions and other technology products – or the display division could be working on panels to sell to other companies.

Samsung initially planned to cease LCD production entirely in 2020, however will continue manufacturing it at the request of customers.

Samsung Display reported its highest quarterly earnings in the fourth quarter, partly due to strong demand for OLED from smartphones and raised sales prices of larger panels.

The company posted sales of 9.96 trillion won and operating income of 1.75 trillion won for the quarter.

April Glover is Editor at SmartHouse magazine and writes across Channel news. She has been a journalist covering breaking news, business, technology, real-life and lifestyle topics across titles in Australia, New Zealand and the UK since 2015. April began as a cadet journalist at a monthly business magazine, before writing for various mastheads including the Scottish Mail on Sunday in Glasgow. Her work has appeared in New Idea, that's life Australia and UK, The Sun, The Mirror, Daily Mail, Woman's Own, Kidspot, Whimn and Buzzfeed.
