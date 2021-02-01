Energy provider AGL has launched a new 3G and 4G mobile service, offering discounts when combined with its own energy plans.

The new SIM-only AGL Mobile plans start at $15 per month for 5GB data, rising to $30 per month for 20GB and $40 per month for 50GB, when bundled with an AGL energy plan. Customers who don’t bundle with AGL energy plans will pay an extra $5 per month. The 20GB and 50GB plans will also include allowances for international calls.

Christine Corbett, Chief Customer Officer at AGL, said the provider was aiming to become a one-stop shop for energy, internet, and mobile customers.

“By bundling services, we are delivering value, convenience and flexibility for customers, while also helping to make homes and businesses smarter and more efficient.

“AGL customers will soon be able to manage their essential services through the AGL app, making it easy to monitor energy and data usage and pay bills,” she said.

AGL Mobile will use the Optus network for both 3G and 4G.