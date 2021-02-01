HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Netflix Tests New Timer Feature On Android

Netflix Tests New Timer Feature On Android

By | 1 Feb 2021
Netflix is testing a new feature on its Android app that will allow users to set a timer on how long they want to watch.

Rolled out to select users on adult profiles today, the experimental feature gives customers the ability to set 15, 20 or 45-minute timers, or choose to “finish watching” the current title, after which the app will close.

As reported in Gizmodo and The Verge, Netflix is testing to see how widely users take up the timer feature and its popularity, and may roll it out to desktop, browser, iOS, and other platforms if it proves successful; child profiles could also get the feature, to allow parents to limit screen time.

Subscribers on Android can check if they have access to the timer by checking for a clock icon in the top right-hand corner of their screen while streaming.

