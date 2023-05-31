HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Samsung S23 Ultra The Best Selling Premium Smartphone Apple Wins Overall

Samsung S23 Ultra The Best Selling Premium Smartphone Apple Wins Overall

By | 31 May 2023

Apple is still the big winner in the overall premium smartphone market despite shipping and production problems, however the bestselling premium iPhone in the last quarter was the Samsung S23 Ultra.

Canalys’s latest report claims that Apple’s iPhone line-up topped the premium segment during Q1 2023.

According to their estimates, the iPhone 14 Pro Max was the best-selling flagship, followed by the iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14, and iPhone 13.

31% of all shipments between January and March 2023 were of premium devices that are over A$780 the highest in the last five years.

This particular segment increased 4.7% YoY far outperforming the overall smartphone market, which declined 13.3% on a yearly basis.

The data revealed that the best-selling Android flagship for Q1 was the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. The Top 15 is primarily occupied by Samsung and Apple devices, which is understandable given the far wider availability of their premium devices.

The report also pointed out that Google is now selling the Pixel 7 series in 17 countries.

The big loser was Oppo who have been forced to pull out of the Australian premium market. They have also been kicked out of retail stores in several European Countries.

Oppo is keeping the Find N2 to China, while Honor is still trying to catch up and was late to the party with an April launch of the Magic5 Pro.



About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, , ,
You may also like
Samsung Expands DIY Repair To Notebooks Smartphoners & TV’s
Canon Develops OLED Materials Without Rare Metals
Software Will Revolutionise Telco Networks: Samsung
New 2023 Soundbars From Samsung
OLED TV Panel Production Costs To Drop 30% This Year
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Sharp’s New Microwave Oven Revealed
Latest News
/
May 31, 2023
/
Aston Martin Drivers Now Get Premium B&W Sound
Latest News
/
May 31, 2023
/
Sony’s Latest Soundbar Could Be A Serious Sonos Competitor
Latest News
/
May 31, 2023
/
Samsung Expands DIY Repair To Notebooks Smartphoners & TV’s
Latest News
/
May 31, 2023
/
Logitech Announces New Gaming Headset
Latest News
/
May 31, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Sharp’s New Microwave Oven Revealed
Latest News
/
May 31, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
Sharp have released a new microwave, model R28A0B, a state-of-the-art appliance designed to make cooking easier and more efficient. It...
Read More