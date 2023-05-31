Apple is still the big winner in the overall premium smartphone market despite shipping and production problems, however the bestselling premium iPhone in the last quarter was the Samsung S23 Ultra.

Canalys’s latest report claims that Apple’s iPhone line-up topped the premium segment during Q1 2023.

According to their estimates, the iPhone 14 Pro Max was the best-selling flagship, followed by the iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14, and iPhone 13.

31% of all shipments between January and March 2023 were of premium devices that are over A$780 the highest in the last five years.

This particular segment increased 4.7% YoY far outperforming the overall smartphone market, which declined 13.3% on a yearly basis.

The data revealed that the best-selling Android flagship for Q1 was the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. The Top 15 is primarily occupied by Samsung and Apple devices, which is understandable given the far wider availability of their premium devices.

The report also pointed out that Google is now selling the Pixel 7 series in 17 countries.

The big loser was Oppo who have been forced to pull out of the Australian premium market. They have also been kicked out of retail stores in several European Countries.

Oppo is keeping the Find N2 to China, while Honor is still trying to catch up and was late to the party with an April launch of the Magic5 Pro.