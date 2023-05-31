HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Google Cancels Second Foldable Development

Google Cancels Second Foldable Development

31 May 2023

Rumours surrounding the making of a second Google foldable phone have been revealed as true, however only one was announced, the Pixel Fold.

The second foldable phone created by the same team, apparently “wasn’t good enough” leading to its cancellation before hitting the market.

The team felt they should only release devices that are good enough, or better than what’s already been released.

The confession doesn’t share any more details surrounding the device.



