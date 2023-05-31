HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Logitech Announces New Gaming Headset

Logitech Announces New Gaming Headset

By | 31 May 2023

Logitech has announced the latest G Pro X 2 gaming headset, coming with new graphene audio drivers.

Graphene is a form of carbon that has been hyped as a revolutionary technology for around two decades. Offering a lightweight, more reliable option than other materials to be used as an audio driver.

Logitech claims this headset comes with drivers rigid and almost impossibly lightweight, delivering high-fidelity sound with low distortion.

This headset uses a 50mm graphene diaphragm as the audio driver, delivers immersive sound experiences, and weighs approximately 25G less than the previous headset.

The sound has been classified as “exquisite” when playing games, however, the difference in sound quality compared to non-graphene driver headsets has yet to be determined.

The headset comes with surround sound, DTS sounds, and clarity resulting in extensive and accurate decision-making with gamers.

It also comes with Bluetooth connectivity, along with a 3.5mm audio jack, where the user can connect to a smartphone, or operate the headset when missing the Lightspeed wireless dongle.

The headset supports USB-C charging and a doubled battery life compared to the original Pro X. It can deliver up to 50 hours of game time on one charge. Added are some rotating hinges for longer, easier, more comfortable gaming.

There are also swappable ear pads featured in leatherette or velour, and it comes with a case and detachable microphone.

This headset will be available from the 13th of June in Australia, but is available for pre-order now from JB Hi-Fi for $449 AUD. It can be purchased in black or white.



