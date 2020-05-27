Samsung Releases Popular T7 Portable SSD In New Colours

Samsung’s T7 Portable SSD, one of its most popular storage solutions, is being relaunched in a wider selection of colours – it is now available in Metallic Red, Indigo Blue, and Titan Grey at Samsung.com and all major retailers.

This compact storage device has been well received thanks to its super-fast transfer speeds, with read and write speeds of 1,050Mbps and 1,000MBps, respectively.

Despite being pocket-sized – weighing just 58g and spanning 85 x 57 x 8 mm (L x W x H) – the 2TB size of the T7 SSD can store up to 680,000 photos or 1,230 hours of full HD footage.

The device features industry-leading security, with password-protected AES256-bit hardware data encryption. The touch version – the T7 Touch Portable SSD – can also be fingerprint protected.

It also comes with a three-year limited warranty.

“The T7 builds on an incredible offering in portable storage for people seeking fast, safe, reliable, and compact options to store and protect important data,” Matt Nelson, Head of Memory, Samsung Electronics Australia. “This portable storage solution is the ideal everyday storage companion for those looking to save video and photo content from a variety of USB-compatible devices like a camera, mobile phone or tablet.”

Pricing:

500GB: Starting at $209

1TB: Starting at $379

2TB: Starting at $669

Specs:

Interface: USB 3.2 (Gen 2, 10Gbps), with backward compatibility

Transfer speeds: Up to 1,050 Mbps

UASP Mode: Supported

Encryption: AES256-bit hardware data encryption

Security: Password protection, the Portable SSD T7 Touch also offers fingerprint recognition

Software: Samsung Portable SSD Software 1.0

Certifications: CE, BSMI, KC, VCCI, C-tick, FCC, IC, UL, TUV, CB

Connectivity: USB type-C-to-C, USB type-C-to-A