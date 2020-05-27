Gartner: Global Device Shipments To Slip 13.6% in 2020

Gartner has forecast a 13.6% drop in global device shipments (including tablets, mobile phones and PCs) for 2020, warning the coronavirus pandemic could have throttled the industry more had work-from-home conditions not been enforced.

The company attributes mandated work from home and student e-learning during the pandemic for sparking a lift in computing equipment.

Gartner predicts PC shipments will slip by 10.5% this year, with Chromebook and tablet declines lesser affected.

A notable 48% of the surveyed employees expect to keep working from home [in part] in the months after lockdown eases, which the firm suggests could maintain demand for home computing equipment.

“This trend, combined with businesses required to create flexible business continuity plans, will make business notebooks displace desk-based PCs through 2021 and 2022,” states Gartner senior research director, Ranjit Atwal.

Smartphone shipment are forecast to slip 13.7% this year, alongside an increase in the ‘lifetime’ on phones post-purchase.

Gartner expects ‘affordable’ 5G handsets to be one of the strong drivers for phone replacements, with many tech brands delaying the launch of flagship phones amidst supply chain affects and the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

“The delayed delivery of some 5G flagship phones is an ongoing issue,” said Annette Zimmermann, research vice-president at Gartner. “Moreover, the lack of 5G geographical coverage along with the increasing cost of the 5G phone contract will impact the choice of a 5G phone,” states Mr Atwal.

Further information is available on Gartner’s website here.