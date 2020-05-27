Motorola On A Roll As Retailers & Carriers Take On New Models

It was a great US smartphone brand, that became the #1 brand in Australia, their hero was the Motorola Razr then it all fell apart because of a lack of competitive Android based products, that was until now.

Today, Motorola whose products are designed in Chicago in the USA, and contain predominantly US and South Korean components despite being assembled in China by brand owners Lenovo, is gaining momentum with retailers such as JB Hi Fi now ranging their new Moto g8 range, also carrying the new products is Telstra who have had a lot of success with Motorola in the past.

Shortly Vodafone will launch a new range of Motorola products after the carrier noticed a big jump in Moto products activated on their network.

For Motorola 2020 started the year with a bang with the release of the Razr phone, and now they are chasing Samsung in the mid value market where they will also have to compete with a new range of TCL smartphones which attracted praise when shown at CES 2020.

The losers are tipped to be Chinese brands Oppo, Realme, Xiaomi and Vivo who are seen as Chinese brands, these are also brands that are facing a consumer backlash following the outbreak of COVID-19 and the banning by the Chinese Central Government of Australian products.

According to Motorola Country Manager Danny Adamopoulos, the brand is “defiantly” seeing a surge in demand in Australia.

“We are seeing consumers step up from one generation to another consumer who purchased a Moto G5 are going to a G7, G6 customers are now gravitating to the new G8” he said.

He said that shortly Vodafone will announce ranging of the Moto 8 Series that will offer “attractive value” for consumers.

At the value end of the market retailers such as Aldi and Big W along with Australia Post have ranged Motorola smartphones.

He said that Telstra in the mid-market has had a lot of success selling the Motorola brand into “Government and Enterprise accounts” he said.

As for 5G Adamopoulos said “Watch this space, we have several new products coming later this year”.

He added “5G component pricing has come down and we will have products that are 5G enabled”.

He suggested pricing as low as $699.

Earlier this week Telstra upgraded their 5G maps to reflect more 5G towers in Australia.