Samsung Electronics has announced the launch of its 2021 Galaxy A Series line-up, with the addition of five new mid-tier devices.

Included in the 2021 A series range is the Galaxy A32, Galaxy A32 5G, Galaxy A52, Galaxy A52 5G and the Galaxy A72.

The standard A32 and 5G models come with 128GB storage and 6GB RAM and are both priced at $499, the A52 with 128GB storage and 6GB RAM is $599, the A52 5G model with 128GB and 6GB RAM is $649, while the A52 5G and A72 are both priced at $749.

Samsung’s Galaxy A32 ships with a 64MP Main Ultra-Wide Macro Depth camera, a 6.4-inch super AMOLED screen, 15W fast charging and an optical in-display fingerprint sensor.

The Galaxy A32 5G has a slightly worse camera with a 48MP Main Ultra-Wide Macro Depth lens, a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity V-Display, 15W fast charging and a fingerprint scanner.

The Galaxy A52 has a 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display, a 64MP camera, 25W fast charging and a 90hz refresh rate, while the A52 5G model has the same specs plus a 120hz refresh rate.

Lastly, the Galaxy A72 has a 6.7-inch screen, a FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display, a 64MP main camera with digital and optical zoom and a 90hz refresh rate.

All five models are available in three colours: Awesome Blue, Awesome Black and Awesome Violet.

The 2021 Samsung Galaxy A Series will be available from April 9th at Samsung.com.au and at major partner retailers. Customers who purchase an A Series device from April 9-23 will receive a bonus pair of Galaxy Buds Live as a gift with purchase.

“Last year Samsung had its most successful year in sales for this category. The Galaxy A-Series was the most popular device of voice for people who purchased a mid-tier smartphone in Australia – this is by no means an accident,” Gary McGregor, Vice President of IT and Mobile at Samsung.

“Samsung has come charging out of the gates this year – S21 changed the game for premium smartphones, we were a major broadcast partner for the Australian Open and this week we are announcing the best A Series devices we’ve ever produced.”