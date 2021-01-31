HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Samsung Profits Down LG Electronics Up As COVID-19 Has Impact

Samsung Profits Down LG Electronics Up As COVID-19 Has Impact

By | 31 Jan 2021

The two big South Korean tech giants Samsung and LG Electronics have both released their latest financials, While Samsung has reported a 26.7% fall in profits, LG has surprised the market with a 31.3% jump in profits over the same period in 2019, this was a record for the Company who is taking advantage of supply issues and COVID-19 lockdowns to generate profits.

Samsung Electronics reported operating profits fell 26.7% sequentially to US$8.08 billion in the fourth quarter of 2020, due to weaker memory prices, sluggish consumer products sales and higher marketing costs.

LG Electronics revenue was up 1.53% to US$ 56.45 billion from 2019.

The LG result revealed that Q4 2020 revenue was US$ 16.76 billion reflecting a massive jump of 16.9 percent from its corresponding performance in Q4 2019.

The increased revenue figures of 2020 yielded an operating profit of US$ 2.85 billion, an increase of 31.1 percent from 2019, and this is a new record for the company.

The record-setting performance was mainly driven by higher sales of appliances and OLED TVs in addition to a strong showing in automotive component supply.

The operating profit for Q4 2020 was US$ 580.19 million, ramping up 538.7 percent from 2019.

LG projects that 2021 will see a normalization of the global economy as vaccines are now coming on board across the world to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic.

LG’s Mobile Communications reported revenue of US$ 4.66 billion for the full year 2020, while Q4 sales grew 4.9 percent to US$ 1.24 billion) from 2019, this was 9.2% lower than Q3 2020.

The division reported losses US$ 750.63 million, reflecting increased marketing investments to support sluggish sales of flagship models, partially offset by manufacturing efficiencies.

Samsung’s operating profits rose 26.4% on year in the fourth quarter of 2020, led by display and memory chip businesses, the company said.
Profits for 2020 came to KRW35.99 trillion, when revenue reached KRW236.81 trillion.

Samsung indicated earnings generated by its memory business declined on quarter in fourth-quarter 2020 despite solid shipments, weighed down by a continued decline in chip prices, the won’s strength, and initial costs from new production lines.

Samsung’s mobile communications division reported a profit drop in the fourth quarter 2020, due to weaker sales and higher marketing spending.

The Company said that the results were in line with its earnings a year earlier, supported by continued efforts to optimize costs.

The consumer electronics division also reported a profit decrease on quarter as increased costs outweighed stronger year-end sales in developed markets such as Australia.

Despite the launch of the new Samsung Galaxy S21 the South Korean Company expects overall profits to weaken in the first quarter of 2021.

The Company is hoping for robust sales of flagship smartphones such as the Galaxy S21 and new mass market models which are set to hit retailers in Australia in the first and second quarters.

The consumer electronics division will most likely post stable results despite weakness in seasonal demand, underpinned by new product launches and introduction of new premium lineup’s claims Company officials.

For full-year 2021, Samsung expects a recovery in overall global demand, but uncertainties persist over the possibility of recurring COVID-19 waves.

The Company is banking on new quantum-dot (QD) display products in large-size panels to boost their TV sales as they go head-to-head with brands such as LG who are struggling to position their new Mini LED TV’s Vs their OLED TV’s.

The company said that they plan to increase sales of flagship, foldable and new mass-market 5G models which will be launched in Australia shortly.

In addition, Samsung disclosed capital expenditure in 2020 reached a total of KRW38.5 trillion, including KRW32.9 trillion spent on semiconductors and KRW3.9 trillion on displays.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, , , ,
You may also like
Samsung Warns Of Downturn After Massive Jump In Sales
Samsung Release New Smart Washer & Dryer Range
Samsung Launch Cheapest 5G Phone Yet
Direct Online Sales Booming For Samsung, Profits Surge
Samsung Forecast Q3 Profit Up 58% YoY
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

REVIEW: Samsung Galaxy S21 Is Like A Swiss Army Knife, But Is It Enough?
Latest News Latest Reviews
/
January 31, 2021
/
Is LG Electronics Price Gouging Or Simply Taking Advantage Of COVID-19?
Appliances Latest News
/
January 29, 2021
/
EXCLUSIVE: Indi Imports Snares Big UK Speaker Brand
Latest News
/
January 29, 2021
/
Apple MacBook Pro 14-Inch: Price & Specs Leaked
Apple Latest News
/
January 29, 2021
/
Apple Issues Warning On iPad/iOS
Apple Latest News
/
January 29, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

REVIEW: Samsung Galaxy S21 Is Like A Swiss Army Knife, But Is It Enough?
Latest News Latest Reviews
/
January 31, 2021
/
/
0 Comment
Consumer Electronic retailers and communication carriers who are ranging the new Samsung Galaxy S21 smartphone in Australia, are hoping that...
Read More