Samsung Preparing New Galaxy Smart Speaker

Samsung Preparing New Galaxy Smart Speaker

By | 2 Dec 2021

Samsung are believed to be dipping their toes back into the smart speaker market again, though the rumoured upcoming Home Mini 2 – model number SM-V320 – will possibly come with a display as well, making it more than just a regular smart speaker.

This would follow their first Galaxy Home speaker from 2018, and the Galaxy Home Mini from 2020.

These products, however, were only ever available in Samsung’s home country South Korea.

With the global smart speaker market already dominated by Amazon’s Alexa (above), Google’s range and Apple’s HomePods, it will be very interesting to see if Samsung are ready to bring their new product to the wider world.

