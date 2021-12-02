Android users will have a host of new Google features to play around with before the end of the year, with new widgets on their screen for YouTube Music, Google Play Books and Google Photos among them. There will also be updates for Google Assistant and Google Photos.

The music widget will include playback controls and access to recently played tracks. The Books one will offer shortcuts to your library.

Just in time for New Year’s Eve, a Google Photos Memories feature will start showing curated pics and videos of significant events within the standard photo grid interface.

In other news, following on from their announcement in May, Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S21 owners can now use their phones as a car key if they own a compatible BMW in select countries.

Staying on the Android Auto angle, Google hope to have a car-friendly interface launch automatically when an Android phone is connected to a car. This means a new play button on your homescreen to start up your tunes with one tap, and a new quick-find search icon, as well as new smart reply options for texts.