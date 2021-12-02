HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > BREAKING NEWS: Thorn Group Flogs Radio Rentals $60M After 49% Slump In Revenues

BREAKING NEWS: Thorn Group Flogs Radio Rentals $60M After 49% Slump In Revenues

By | 2 Dec 2021

Thorn Group, who has witnessed a 49% slump in revenues for the half year ending September 30th, has agreed to offload their Radio Rental business.

Credit Corp Group has offered $60 million for the retail business, which is part of NARTA. This is the same business that last year closed down their retail outlets to concentrate online.

Credit Corp Group Limited told the market that the business has entered into a binding agreement to acquire the assets of the Radio Rentals appliance leasing business from ASX-listed Thorn Group.

The transaction is expected to complete in December 2021.

Most of the consideration is attributable to the existing lease receivables book, which is expected to produce Credit Corp’s targeted investment return.

In addition to the existing lease receivables, Credit Corp is acquiring the intellectual property, systems, and supply chain arrangements of the, now online, Radio Rentals business.

A number of Thorn staff will initially support the transition, and thereafter many are expected to be offered employment with Credit Corp.

Mr. Thomas Beregi, CEO of Credit Corp, commented that Credit Corp had plans to commence operations in the online retail by instalment segment, and the Radio Rentals acquisition provided an excellent platform from which to accelerate those ambitions. “Credit Corp provides the cheapest and most sustainable finance to the Australian credit impaired consumer market and our entry into this new segment will be consistent with that approach,” he said.

As at September, Thorn has seen revenues fall from $58.8M in September 2020 to $30M as of September 2021.

 

 

 

 

About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
,
You may also like
Radio Rentals Reborn As Fully-Online ‘Snaffle’
Radio Rentals Permanently Closes All Brick-And-Mortar Stores
CE Retailers Shift Stock As After Easter Uncertainty Takes Hold
Thorn Shareholders Query Proposed Buy Bid
Thorn Group Reject Buy Bid, Raise $15M
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Australian Streaming Video War Gets Hotter
Latest News
/
December 2, 2021
/
Coles
Coles Face Court For More Than $108 million Unpaid Wages
Latest News
/
December 2, 2021
/
Sennheiser HD 400 PRO Cans For Serious Creators
Latest News
/
December 2, 2021
/
Samsung Making Paltry 1% Profit On EV Batteries
Latest News
/
December 2, 2021
/
Samsung Preparing New Galaxy Smart Speaker
Latest News
/
December 2, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Australian Streaming Video War Gets Hotter
Latest News
/
December 2, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
The Streaming Video-On-Demand landscape is becoming more volatile, with Deloitte predicting at least 150 million SVOD subscriptions will be cancelled...
Read More